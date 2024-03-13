One of the most famous Irish dancing shoemakers is based in this NYC suburb

Behind a nondescript storefront in Mount Vernon, New York, a flurry of whirring tools, hammering and stitching. Pat Fay and his other cobblers are constantly crafting, supplying Irish dancers around the world with the famous custom footwear with that unique clickety-clack sound.

Dan Fay founded Fay’s Shoes in Dublin, Ireland in the early 1980’s with his two sons after years in the shoe repair business. Eamon now runs the workshop in Dublin. Pat moved to Westchester County to expand the foothold of the business to North America.

The shoes took off when Fay's was chosen to be the original and official shoemakers for the hit show Riverdance in 1994.

Pat says the secret “sauce” is fiberglass—the shoes and heels are manufactured at the Mt. Vernon warehouse.

“There is nothing like that sound,” he exclaims. “It’s magic.”

The brothers provide both hard and soft shoes to performers and competitors globally, but Pat says it’s one big family.

“To see this beautiful dance spread such joy is a gift. It is all about Irish culture," he said.

Of course, Pat will be at New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, watching many of his customers stepping along Fifth Avenue.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” he said proudly.