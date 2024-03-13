Westchester County

One of the most famous Irish dancing shoemakers is based in this NYC suburb

By Sarah Wallace

NBC Universal, Inc.

Behind a nondescript storefront in Mount Vernon, New York, a flurry of whirring tools, hammering and stitching. Pat Fay and his other cobblers are constantly crafting, supplying Irish dancers around the world with the famous custom footwear with that unique clickety-clack sound.

Dan Fay founded Fay’s Shoes in Dublin, Ireland in the early 1980’s with his two sons after years in the shoe repair business. Eamon now runs the workshop in Dublin. Pat moved to Westchester County to expand the foothold of the business to North America.

The shoes took off when Fay's was chosen to be the original and official shoemakers for the hit show Riverdance in 1994.

Pat says the secret “sauce” is fiberglass—the shoes and heels are manufactured at the Mt. Vernon warehouse.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“There is nothing like that sound,” he exclaims. “It’s magic.”

The brothers provide both hard and soft shoes to performers and competitors globally, but Pat says it’s one big family.

“To see this beautiful dance spread such joy is a gift. It is all about Irish culture," he said.

Local

Hudson River 4 hours ago

Concorde jet set to travel down Hudson River Thursday as it returns home to Intrepid Museum

Crime and Courts 14 hours ago

Connecticut police identify 1974 cold case victim after DNA breakthrough

Of course, Pat will be at New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, watching many of his customers stepping along Fifth Avenue.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” he said proudly.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Westchester CountySt. Patrick's DayMount VernonSt. Patrick's Day Parade
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us