The Edge

One of NYC's Tallest Skyscrapers Lets Guests Climb Above 1,200-Foot Tall Edge

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you've ever wanted to scale one of New York City's tallest buildings like your favorite superhero, now is your chance.

The Edge at 30 Hudson Yards on Tuesday began selling tickets to "City Climb," a daring experience for anyone who wishes to walk up the steps outside the 1,200-foot tall skyscraper and get a view from the highest outdoor platform in the city.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Guests will be given a climb suit and helmet and, of course, they will be harnessed for their safety.

The stomach-churning climb is led by a trained guide up a 45-degree staircase and costs $185 per person, the Edge said. Only visitors 13 years and older are allowed.

Local

Storm Team 4 37 mins ago

Off-Shore System Could Develop Into Tropical Storm Wanda, With Impacts for Northeast, NHC Says

vaccine mandate 3 hours ago

Rutgers University Sets December Vaccine Deadline for Staff

There's also a height restriction of 4.9 feet to 6.7 feet and a maximum weight of 310 lbs.

City Climb is set to open on Nov. 9.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

The EdgeNew York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us