One Man Dead, Another Injured in Subway Stabbing: NYPD

The stabbing happened at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station in Soundview around 4:35 a.m. Saturday, police said

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death at a subway station in the Bronx, the NYPD said. 

Police found two men with stab wounds to their torsos at the bottom of the stairs leading to the southbound 6 train mezzanine at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview Station in Soundview around 4:35 a.m. on Saturday.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to police. The second victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to another hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said.

Police didn’t immediately release the 25-year-old man’s name. 

No one has been arrested in connection with the stabbings, and an investigation is ongoing. 

