At Least One Injured After Fiery Explosion Rocks Freeport, Guts Store

An explosion rocked a neighborhood on Long Island shortly after midnight, leaving at least one person injured and causing a fire that spread to nearby buildings.

Numerous firefighters rushed to the scene on Guy Lombardo Avenue near West Merrick Road in Freeport on Friday to put out the flames that sparked following an explosion at what appeared to be a restaurant. Not much was left of the business as the fire continued to spread.

NBC New York witnessed one person on a stretcher being transported to an ambulance. A fire official on the scene said two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

It's unclear what caused the explosion and no other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.