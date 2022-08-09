One Dead, More Than a Dozen Hurt After Bus Overturns in NJ Turnpike Crash: Police

At least one person died and more than a dozen others were injured when a bus overturned in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to state police.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday evening in Woodbridge Township, on the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp from the outer roadway, New Jersey State Police said. One person had died, police confirmed, and there were multiple injuries, with more than a dozen hurt.

Two of those who were injured in the crash were airlifted to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

It was not clear what may have caused the bus crash. The outer lanes near the incident were still shut down as of 8:30 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.