Once Home to NY’s Worst Virus Cluster, Mid-Hudson Reopens Outdoor Dining, Hair Salons

What to Know New York's Mid-Hudson region enters Phase II Tuesday, while Long Island is expected to do the same Wednesday. New York City took its first reopening steps as it ended its months-long shutdown Monday

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says municipal and private club pools can reopen on Monday, June 22; full guidance is expected this week

The progress has come at an excruciating price. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have topped 40,500 confirmed COVID deaths, while the national toll has exceeded 110,000

New York's Mid-Hudson region, home to the lawyer who would become known as "patient zero" of the state's COVID outbreak, saw the National Guard deployed in New Rochelle in March to assist in early containment efforts. Three months later, it opens for outdoor dining and hair care, among other services, as Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives it the green light to enter Phase II. Long Island is not far behind.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to return to work in Phase II in Westchester County Tuesday. More are expected to do the same on Long Island a day later. The developments come a day after New York City finally reopened after its months-long shutdown, earning congratulations and a celebratory subway ride from Cuomo, who did his daily COVID briefing in Manhattan.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Cuomo both hailed the city's reopening as a moment of triumph; both urged continued caution in their respective messages. That moment of triumph for the former epicenter of the global COVID-19 pandemic has come at extreme cost. Westchester County, in the mid-Hudson region, has seen its share of tragedy as well.

It's now been 100 days since the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the tri-state area. News 4 looks back at the battle against the pandemic and revisits some of the people affected by the crisis. (Written, edited and produced by Linda Gaudino)

Home to one of the nation's strongest early COVID clusters, it has lost nearly 1,400 people to the virus -- impacted more than any county in the state next to the five boroughs and Long Island.

On Monday, Westchester County Executive George Latimer celebrated the fact that the county's active number of COVID-19 cases fell under 1,000, "which is pretty significant given the fact that at one point we were at 12,000 active cases.”

Cuomo expressed confidence that New Yorkers could avoid a spike in cases linked to reopening in the same way they bent the curve of infection.

"If we stay as smart as we have for 100 days, we will be fine," he said.

The Archdiocese of New York told NBC New York that it will begin weekday masses, weddings, baptisms and funerals in the Mid-Hudson region starting Tuesday, adhering to strict state limitations on capacity and safety protocols.

Mario Fava, the owner of four Westchester restaurants, says his business has been doing extensive research and he's taking every precaution against COVID, spacing out tables and providing employees with masks and gloves.

"We are gonna start at lunchtime and work straight through 7 days and we are never stopping again," Fava said, rejoicing in the day he and his son have been waiting on for months.

Business isn't expected to start suddenly booming in Phase II, but owners do expect more customers than they got in Phase I. In New York City, some shops remained boarded up Monday, concerned about paying rent until more customers feel comfortable going out to spend money again. That takes time.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, who expects her county to enter Phase II within 24 hours, wants the governor to fast-track the economic reboot and reopen malls at that time to re-coup some tax revenue. Malls in New York aren't slated to reopen until Phase IV, even as some of the nation's biggest, like the Mall of America, eye sooner openings in other states.

Region by Region Status

"This is not reckless reopening," Cuomo said Monday in New York City. "This is by the guidelines. If you see any increases in the infection rate, react immediately. You have to stay smart."

It's too early to tell if the statewide protests over the death of George Floyd, now entering a second week, have contributed to any increase in COVID cases. Cuomo once again urged any protest attendees to take advantage of one of the nearly 250 free testing sites in the five boroughs or the hundreds statewide.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also urged protest attendees to get tested. He himself did so for the second time Monday after attending a rally for justice in his state over the weekend. New Jersey is set to enter its Stage 2 Monday.

Murphy said Monday that municipal and private club swimming pools can reopen the following Monday, June 22. The Department of Health is expected to release complete guidance on protocols and procedures to be followed Tuesday. A day earlier, it released comprehensive guidelines on summer camps, which are permitted to reopen in New Jersey on July 6, about a week after New York's.