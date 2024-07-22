New York Yankees

Wife of former Mets general manager Omar Minaya found dead in NJ home

Omar Minaya, who has a lengthy front-office career with the Mets, landed with the Yankees as a senior advisor to baseball operations in January 2023. He was not home when his wife was discovered

By Jennifer Millman

Omar Minaya
The wife of 65-year-old former Mets general manager Omar Minaya was abruptly found dead at the couple's New Jersey home Monday, authorities say, though they do not suspect any criminality at this time.

Minaya, who is currently with the Yankees in a front office role, was not at their Harrington Park home when his wife Rachel, 55, was found unconscious around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later.

The Bergen County prosecutor says his office is investigating.

The circumstances involved do not appear suspicious, however a ruling on the cause and manner of death is pending, investigators say. They are releasing no further information at this time.

More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

Omar Minaya, 65, was with the Mets starting in the mid-1990s. He worked his way up to assistant general manager behind Steve Phillips and later became the first Latino to hold a general manager job in the MLB with the Expos. Then he went back to the Mets after the 2004 season and made notable signings, including Pedro Martinez and Carlos Beltran. After some organizational shakeups and a stint with the Padres, Minaya landed back with the Mets in 2017.

He was fired two hours after Steve Cohen bought the team. He joined with the Yankees as a senior advisor to baseball operations in January 2023.

Minaya was drafted by the Athletics in the 1978 MLB Draft. He had a short-lived playing career.

