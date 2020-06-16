Ilhan Omar

Omar Announces Father’s Death From Covid-19 Complications

In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday. She gave no additional information

Congress
Susan Walsh/AP

Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-19.

In a statement, Omar said Nur Omar Mohamed died Monday. She gave no additional information.

"No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him,” Omar said in her statement. ``My family and I ask for your respect and privacy during this time.”

Since her election in 2018, Omar has been at the forefront of promoting progressive policies, including the defunding and reconstruction of the Minneapolis Police Department.

