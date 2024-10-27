Crime and Courts

Oklahoma firefighter accused of online solicitation of minor in North Texas

Investigators said during the online chat, he made comments indicating his intent to meet and engage in sexual activity.

By De'Anthony Taylor

Police Car with Flashing red and blue lights
Getty Images

A firefighter and paramedic in Oklahoma was arrested in North Texas after investigators said he fell for a sex crime ruse, where he intended to meet and have sex with a teenage girl.

On Friday, Oct. 25, 40-year-old David Villines of Denison, Texas, was booked into the Collin County Detention Facility on an online solicitation of a minor charge.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, Villines tried to meet with a minor he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, but it was an undercover agent posing as the teen.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Investigators said during the online chat, Villines made comments indicating his intent to meet and engage in sexual activity. He then agreed to meet at a predetermined location, where law enforcement took him into custody.

Villines then agreed to meet at a predetermined location, where law enforcement took him into custody, officials said. As of Sunday, his bond is set at $100,000.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsOklahoma
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us