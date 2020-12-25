Ohio Police Chief Recommends Firing Columbus Officer Who Fatally Shot Andre Hill

The Columbus police department filed two charges alleging critical misconduct by officer Adam Coy, a 19-year veteran of the force who was placed on paid administrative leave

Protesters raise their fists and observe a moment of silence during a demonstration against the police killing of Andre Hill in the neighborhood where Hill was shot, in Columbus, Ohio, on December 24, 2020.
Stephen Zenner/AFP via Getty Images

An Ohio police chief is recommending the firing of a Columbus officer who fatally shot Andre Maurice Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, early Tuesday, NBC News reports.

Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said on Thursday the department filed two charges alleging critical misconduct by officer Adam Coy, a 19-year veteran of the force who was placed on paid administrative leave. The charges are not criminal in nature and only apply to Coy’s employment review.

"I witnessed his critical misconduct firsthand via his body-worn camera. I have seen everything I need to see to reach the conclusion that Officer Coy must be terminated, immediately," Quinlan said in a Christmas Eve video statement. "This violation cost an innocent man his life."

Quinlain said officers who are charged typically undergo a hearing before any wrongdoing or discipline is determined, but the severity of Coy’s actions overrode that step.

