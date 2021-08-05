Coronavirus

NJ to Require Students Wear Masks in Schools this Fall: Official

The state initially planned to leave masking decisions up to individual districts

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will announce that students in K-12 schools will have to wear masks at the start of the year, an administration official tells News 4.

The governor is expected to make the announcement Friday during a public event, the official confirmed. The development, which was first reported by NJ.com, is an about-face from the governor's previous guidance: he had planned to leave the matter up to individual districts.

But as caseloads surge nationwide thanks to the hyper-infectious delta variant of COVID-19, the ground has shifted on masking indoors. Earlier this month, the CDC recommended all Americans -- vaccinated or not -- mask up inside if they live in an area with high transmission.

According to recent CDC data, every county but one -- Warren County -- have had either "substantial" or "high" transmission over the last week.

