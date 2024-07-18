Officer shot machete-wielding man in Bronx apartment building, NYPD says

An NYPD officer shot a machete-wielding man in a Bronx apartment building after he refused to put the weapon down late Wednesday night, the department said.

Police responded just after 11 p.m. to a domestic dispute at the apartment building and confronted the man, who then raised the large knife and refused to drop it, detectives said. One officer tried to use a Taser on the suspect, but that did not work, police said.

When the man still refused to drop the large knife, an officer opened fire hitting him in the left arm, police said.

The confrontation happened at the Third at Bankside complex on Third Ave in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

"One of my cops discharged a Taser to try to deter the male from using the machete. One of the other cops, when the Taser wasn't successful, fired one round from his nine-millimeter handgun," said NYPD Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley.

Officers were able to wrap the man's arm in a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding until he could receive medical attention.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The 24-year-old man was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, according to the NYPD. No officers were injured in the incident.

Charges against the suspect are still pending, officials tell NBC New York.