Officers Shoot, Kill Suspect Who Threatened to Open Fire on Woman in Coney Island: Police

A man was shot and killed by officers in Coney Island after he had been threatening to shoot a woman, according to police and law enforcement sources.

The incident occurred after 10 p.m. at West 37th Street and Neptune Avenue in the Brooklyn neighborhood, police said. Two officers were in the area when two women came up to them yelling about a man up the block firing a gun.

Multiple officers arrived at the scene and found a man armed with a gun, according to NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey. Law enforcement sources said he had been threatening to shoot a woman.

Right after the officers got out of their vehicles, the suspect opened fire on them. Police fired back, striking the suspect, but he continued to shoot at the officers, Maddrey said. The gunman eventually stopped and officers were able to subdue and handcuff him as they provided first aid for his gunshot wounds.

It was not clear how many times the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was struck, but he later died at the scene. It was also unclear how many shots he had fired.

Three officers were taken to nearby hospitals for tinnitus, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.