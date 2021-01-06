Brooklyn

Officers Return Fire Striking Brooklyn Man in Leg: NYPD

One person was hurt after a shooting early Thursday morning near a car dealership in Pleasant Grove, police say.
Metro

Police in Brooklyn opened fire Wednesday night, allegedly returning shots first fired from a suspect, a spokesperson said.

Officers reportedly approached the suspect shortly before 9 p.m. near Pitkin Avenue and Georgia Avenue in Cypress Hills. Police said the man fired a gun and then fled.

The officers pursued the man and fired an unknown number of shots; at least one struck the man in the leg, police said. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital to be treated.

News

Electoral College 15 hours ago

Live Updates: Congress Convenes to Affirm Biden Win After Pro-Trump Mob Storms US Capitol

NYC protests 20 hours ago

NYPD Tells Officers To Be On Alert After Pro-Trump Demonstrators Storm US Capitol

The involved officers were also transported for evaluation.

Additional details of what led up to the shooting were not provided by the NYPD.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us