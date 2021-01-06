Officers Return Fire Striking Brooklyn Man in Leg: NYPD

Police in Brooklyn opened fire Wednesday night, allegedly returning shots first fired from a suspect, a spokesperson said.

Officers reportedly approached the suspect shortly before 9 p.m. near Pitkin Avenue and Georgia Avenue in Cypress Hills. Police said the man fired a gun and then fled.

The officers pursued the man and fired an unknown number of shots; at least one struck the man in the leg, police said. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital to be treated.

The involved officers were also transported for evaluation.

Additional details of what led up to the shooting were not provided by the NYPD.