Officers Rescue Escaped Pigs Running Wild on Suffolk County Highway

What to Know Police in Suffolk County rescued three pigs that escaped from a trailer on Sunrise Highway Friday morning

The driver told police that she was transporting four pigs to an animal rescue and was unaware three pigs had escaped, according to police

The pigs appeared uninjured and were taken for evaluation to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in East Quogue, which was their original destination

According to Suffolk County Police, Sgt. Theodore Martinez was driving a marked police vehicle eastbound on Sunrise Highway, near Broadway Avenue in Sayville, when he observed what he thought was a pig on the side of the road shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Martinez then saw a Hummer with an attached trailer that was open with one pig inside, police say, adding that when he saw this he pulled over the vehicle.

The driver subsequently told him that she was transporting four pigs to an animal rescue and was unaware three pigs had escaped, according to police.

Sgt. Peter Hansen and Officers Michael Sheehan, Brian Drew, John Jantzen, Patrick O’Callaghan and Alison Hall also responded and with help from Sayville Animal Hospital workers and employees of the Town of Islip, they located each pig at separate locations on Sunrise Highway between Bohemia and Sayville, police said.

The pigs appeared uninjured and were taken for evaluation to the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in East Quogue, which was their original destination.