Officers, Alleged Armed Robber Trade Gunfire at Bronx Cellphone Store: Police

NYPD officers responding to an armed robbery at a Bronx cellphone store traded gunfire with a suspect Wednesday evening, police said, but no injuries were reported.

Around 6:20 p.m., officers were responding to an alleged robbery at a Boost Mobile store near the corner of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in East Morrisania, according to police. The responding officer encountered an armed suspect, which is when the gunfire opened up, police said.

At least one officer fired once, police said, and it was not clear how many shots the suspect fired, if any.

Law enforcement sources said no officers were struck by the gunfire, and it was not known if the suspect was hit by the shots fired by police.

The suspect fled the scene, and police are searching for the individual. A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.