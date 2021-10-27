Officer Shoots, Kills Dog That Attacked Three People Inside Long Island Home

A police officer shot and killed a bulldog on Long Island early Wednesday after three people said it had attacked them in their home, police said.

Suffolk County police told Newsday that a Setauket resident called 911 at 12:30 a.m. to report that the dog was biting people.

When police arrived at the home, the 6 1/2-year-old English bulldog attacked an officer, police said. The officer fired his pistol and killed the dog, they said.

The officer and three residents of the home were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Stony Brook University Hospital.