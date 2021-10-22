Officer Shoots at Knife-Wielding Man on Busy Manhattan Street Corner: NYPD

A man seen running through New York City street carrying two large knives and allegedly threatening bystanders was apprehended by police without injury, the NYPD said.

The incident started Friday around 9 a.m. in the East Village after police received calls for a man armed with a knife. Officers responded near East Houston Street and Bowery where they found the suspect waving two large knives.

The NYPD says the officers told the man to drop the knives but he refused and led them on a brief foot chase. That's when one of the officers fired a round at the man and a second fired a Taser, both missed the suspect.

Eventually, officers were able to subdue the man without any serious injuries. He has since been taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.

ADVISORY: Avoid the area of Elizabeth Street and Grand Street in Manhattan due to a police investigation. Expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/LtT6bgBnPG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 22, 2021

"I saw a guy with like longish greasy hair with two massive butcher knives like 8 inches long or something with two guys chasing him," one witness said.

No word yet on any potential charges he might face.

The incident remains under investigation.