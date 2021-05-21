Officer Fatally Shoots Man on Long Island After 911 Call

A police officer on Long Island responding to a report of a “suspicious person lying on the back seat of a vehicle” fatally shot the man after a struggle, authorities said Friday.

Suffolk County police said they were investigating the shooting late Thursday night on a residential street in Manorville, about 50 miles east of New York City.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An officer called to investigate the 911 report about the suspicious person "engaged him, and a struggle ensued. The officer fired his gun, striking the man,” the police said in a statement.

A knife was recovered from the unidentified man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The officer was treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries.

The department is investigating the shooting along with the state attorney general’s Office of Special Investigation, which is charged under state law with looking into deaths at the hands of police.