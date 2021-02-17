Officer Dragged, Injured After Car Speeds Away From Bronx Traffic Stop as Shots Fired

Police are searching for a driver who took off from a Bronx traffic stop that kicked off a chaotic chain reaction that resulted in shots fired and an officer injured, officials said.

NYPD officers attempted to stop a car near East 167th Street and Walton Avenue in the Concourse neighborhood just after 6:30 p.m., according to police. That's when the grey Dodge drove toward the cops, police said, injuring one of the officers as he was dragged part of the way down a street.

Witnesses in the area said they heard gun shots go off, but said it wasn't clear whether the shots were coming from the escaping car or from the police. Officers at the scene later in the night were seen taking injured officer's belt away, with the gun in the holster.

No one was struck by the gunfire, and police did not confirm if it was an officer who fired at the car, which of the two officers it may have been, or if the driver of the car was struck.

The car got away, with the driver still on the loose late Tuesday. The officer who was dragged had lacerations to his body and was brought to the hospital in stable condition. It is believed he will recover.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.