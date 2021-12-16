Off-Duty Officer Seriously Hurt in Deadly Shooting With Suspect in Queens: NYPD

An off-duty New York City police lieutenant was in critical condition following a deadly shooting with a suspect near a nightclub in Queens.

According to a senior NYPD official with knowledge of the preliminary investigation, the off-duty cop was walking to his vehicle near 57th Street and Northern Boulevard in the Elmhurst section when he was shot in the leg, chest wrist and grazed in the head. The officer returned fire at the suspect, who has not been identified, and killed him.

According to ShotSpotter, approximately 12 shots were fired. Police and fire vehicles blocked off the area and nightclub goers could be seen leaving the La Boom club around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Clarissa Ramos says there was an artist performing and they closed down the whole venue because of what happened.

"I didn't hear the shots or nothing but they escorted the celebrity out the back and they just told us that we had to leave, that something was going on," Ramos said.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.