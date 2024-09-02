Off-duty NYS parole officer shoots man who opened fire at Bronx lounge employee

Two men were shot at a lounge in the Bronx early Monday after a disgruntled patron was asked to leave the bar.

The dispute between a 40-year-old man and an employee of the Kutty Lounge on Boston Road began just before 2 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said based on an initial investigation. The popular hookah bar was opened late for Labor Day celebrations, according to their Instagram account, but when the man was escorted out, he took a gun from his car and shot the 37-year-old worker in the leg.

Police say an off-duty New York State parole officer happened to be there and returned fire, shooting the gunman several times in his torso.

Both the injured were transported to Jacobi Hospital where the patron remained in critical condition, according to the NYPD.

None of the people involved have been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.