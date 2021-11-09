Off-Duty NYPD Sergeant Arrested in NYC Karaoke Bar Shooting

An off-duty NYPD sergeant has been arrested for allegedly opening fire in or just outside of a Queens karaoke bar after an argument, authorities say.

Sergeant Raymond Wong, 45, faces two counts of assault in the case. Investigators say three people approached him in the karaoke bar Monday and they had a dispute.

It's not clear what it was about but it escalated, with Wong allegedly firing gunshots as the argument spilled outside the bar, officials said.

It's not known how many shots were fired, whether Wong allegedly used his service weapon or if he knew the three individuals prior to the bar fight.

No one was hit by gunfire.

Information on an attorney for Wong wasn't immediately available.