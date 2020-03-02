Off-Duty NYPD Officer Stabbed in Domestic Incident: Police

Police on Staten Island are searching for a woman who stabbed an off-duty NYPD officer on Sunday night.

The officer was stabbed in his shoulder after an alleged domestic incident near Hemlock Street and Correll Avenue in the Rossville section of Staten Island, police said.

He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital South where he's expected to recover.

The suspect was described as a 5'5", 150-lbs. woman who was wearing pajamas.

No other information was immediately available.