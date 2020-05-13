Off-Duty NYPD Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting of 25-Year-Old on Long Island

Police on Long Island are investigating an NYPD officer-involved fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man.

Nassau County police say they responded to a 911 call about a shooting on Langdon Road in Farmingdale around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the body of the man who they say suffered gunshot wounds.

The NYPD later confirmed that one of its off-duty officers was involved in the shooting.

No other information was available and an investigation is ongoing.