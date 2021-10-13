Bensonhurst

Off-Duty NYPD Cop Shoots Girlfriend After Walking In On Her With Woman in Brooklyn: Sources

nyc-nypd1

An off-duty NYPD cop shot her girlfriend and another woman after she walked in on the pair inside a Brooklyn home on Wednesday, sources told NBC New York.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m., when the female cop arrived at the home on 19th Avenue near 79th Street in Bensonhurst and saw her girlfriend with another woman, according to sources. The cop then shot both women.

Three people were brought to Maimonides Hospital, but their conditions were not clear. No other information was immediately available.

