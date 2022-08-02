Off-Duty NYPD Cop Robbed of His Watch at Knifepoint

An off-duty NYPD officer and two friends were robbed of their watches at knifepoint early Tuesday morning while hanging out in Brighton Beach, police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the cop, who was unarmed and not wearing any NYPD identification, was hanging out with pals when two assailants with knives came up and demanded their watches.

The cop and friends handed over the timepieces and the suspects fled.

No description of the suspects was immediately available.