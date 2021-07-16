Off-Duty NJ Police Officer Killed When Car, Motorcycle Collide

What to Know A crash involving a motorcycle and Ford Escape in Jersey City left an off-duty police officer dead early Friday morning

Authorities identified the officer as 40-year-old Morton Otundo.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

A crash involving a car and a motorcycle in northern New Jersey left an off-duty police officer dead, authorities said.

The officer, later identified as 40-year-old Morton Otundo, was driving a Yamaha motorcycle traveling East on Communipaw Avenue when it collided with a Ford Escape traveling west on the same street.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday in Jersey City, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. The officer was pronounced dead at approximately 2:30 am.

Otundo was treated at the scene before being transported by EMS to the Jersey City Medical Center. The Regional Medical Examiner's Office is in the process of determining the cause and manner of his death.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 30-year-old Jersey City resident who has yet to be identified, was also taken to the Jersey City Medical Center.

"Officer Otundo leaves behind a lasting legacy throughout the entire police department through his two younger brothers, who are also on the force, as well as the many officers with whom he took the time to mentor, sharing his knowledge to help provide guidance and ultimately strengthen the department overall," Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Jersey City police and the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit. According to authorities no charges have been filed at this time.

Authorities ask that anyone with additional information regarding the case contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.