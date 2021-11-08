Long Island

Off-Duty Cop Dies in Car Crash on Long Island: Police

He was only 30 years old -- and had been with the department for almost seven years

News 4 New York

A 30-year-old police officer in Suffolk County died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday, detectives said. Vincent Pelliccio was off-duty at the time.

According to the preliminary investigation, Pelliccio was driving a 2021 Jeep north on Nicolls Road, near West Road, shortly before 1 a.m. when he veered off the road and slammed into the median, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Port Jefferson Station man had been an officer with the Third Precinct. He was a member of the Suffolk County Police Department since December 2014.

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Suffolk County Sixth Squad Detectives at 631-854-8652.

