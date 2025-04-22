New Jersey

Wildfire in Ocean County, NJ, forces evacuations, shuts down roads

Fire crews in New Jersey were responding to a wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area, that is filling the air over Ocean County, New Jersey with thick smoke on Tuesday afternoon

By Hayden Mitman and David Chang

A massive wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, forced evacuations and shut down roads, officials said.

Fire officials first alerted residents through social media about the fire in Barnegat Township at 12:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

As of 5 p.m., the "Jones Wildfire" burned 1200 acres, threatened 16 structures along Bryant Road and Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532), forced mandatory evacuations on Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the Garden State Parkway in Ocean Township and shut down the following roads:

  • Garden State Parkway in the area of Exit 69, Waretown, in both directions
  • Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway
  • Bryant Road between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539
  • Jones Road between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road

A large response has been dispatched to fight the fire. Resources include forest fire service fire engines, bulldozers, ground crews, a helicopter capable of dropping 300 gallons of water, another helicopter for observation, and a contact air tanker capable of dropping 600 gallons of water.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

