Wildfire in Ocean County, NJ, forces evacuations, shuts down roads

A massive wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey, forced evacuations and shut down roads, officials said.

Fire officials first alerted residents through social media about the fire in Barnegat Township at 12:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Jones Wildfire - Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area - Barnegat Twp, Ocean County@NJDEPForestFire is responding to a wildfire in the area of Jones Road in the Greenwood Forest WMA in Barnegat Twp, Ocean County.



Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/A4HjfuBhKX — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 22, 2025

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As of 5 p.m., the "Jones Wildfire" burned 1200 acres, threatened 16 structures along Bryant Road and Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532), forced mandatory evacuations on Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the Garden State Parkway in Ocean Township and shut down the following roads:

Garden State Parkway in the area of Exit 69, Waretown, in both directions

Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway

Bryant Road between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539

Jones Road between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A large response has been dispatched to fight the fire. Resources include forest fire service fire engines, bulldozers, ground crews, a helicopter capable of dropping 300 gallons of water, another helicopter for observation, and a contact air tanker capable of dropping 600 gallons of water.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Jones Road Wildfire - Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area - Barnegat Twp, Ocean County



New Jersey Forest Fire Service remains on scene of a wildfire burning at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in Barnegat Twp, Ocean County. pic.twitter.com/t5K1R7t9c9 — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 22, 2025

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.