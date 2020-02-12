Occupied School Bus Involved in Apparent Accident on Belt Parkway

Police and firefighters responded to the scene of what appears to be a school bus accident on the Belt Parkway Wednesday morning.

The accident took place around 7:30 a.m. near 150th Street in Queens.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where first responders and ambulances gathered around a school bus that was off to the side of the road.

The bus was occupied at the time of the accident. Video showed several children being escorted to an ambulance. They were able to walk on their own. It remains unclear if any of them have been injured.

The eastbound right lane on the Belt Parkway remains blocked as first responders assess the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.