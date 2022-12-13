NYS Reports First Pediatric Flu Death of Season as Tridemic Cases Continue to Rise

What to Know State health officials are urging New Yorkers to get their annual flu shot, particularly those 6 months and older, after the state announced its first pediatric flu-related death of the season.

The New York State Department of Health alerts that influenza has been widespread across the state for the past nine weeks.

The state's weekly flu report also confirmed a flu-related death -- the first of the season in the state. Additional information on the death was not released in an effort to protect the patient's privacy, the state's health department said.

State health officials are urging New Yorkers to get their annual flu shot, particularly those 6 months and older, after the state announced its first pediatric flu-related death of the season.

The New York State Department of Health alerts that influenza has been widespread across the state for the past nine weeks with a new report showing a 64% week-over-week jump in confirmed flu cases across the state for the week ending Dec. 3 over the week before, and a 58% increase in hospitalizations. The Department’s most recent influenza surveillance report also found cases in all of New York’s 62 counties.

The state's weekly flu report also confirmed a flu-related death -- the first of the season in the state. Additional information on the death was not released in an effort to protect the patient's privacy, the state's health department said.

"Our message is simple but urgent especially as we approach the holiday season: get vaccinated today,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said. “This year’s vaccine is a very effective match to the currently circulating flu strain, as well as being a safe, widely available, and critically important step in curbing the spread of this highly infectious virus. As the flu can lead to serious health complications, or even death, I urge every New Yorker who has not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community.”

As holiday season gatherings among family and friends and crowded activities are on the horizon, health officials say it is important to take safety precautions to protect against the flu. Among the recommendations is getting vaccinated and wearing a mask if you are symptomatic or if you have or around someone with a heightened risk. Those considered most vulnerable to infection include children under the age of five, pregnant women, older people and those with underlying health conditions, such as a weakened immune system, diabetes, heart and lung disease, and asthma.

In addition to getting the vaccine, health officials also recommend other preventative measures to help stop the spread of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Stay home when you are sick;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

In the face of high levels of COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases, New York City's health officials also issued an advisory last week, strongly urging New Yorkers to use masks.

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan says that the rise in respiratory viruses is the reason as to why the city's health office is recommending, not only the use of masks, but also vaccinations and boosters.

"While respiratory viruses are spreading at high levels in NYC, there are common-sense ways to protect yourself and your loved ones this holiday season: vaccination, boosters, wearing a mask indoors or among crowds and staying home if you don't feel well," Vasan said in a tweet.

The city's advisory recommends that everyone should wear a mask at all times while indoors, as well as in crowded outdoor settings. City officials also urge those who are sick and unable to separate from others to wear masks. Additionally, those who are COVID-19 positive should wear masks.

"Wear a high-quality mask, such as a KN95 or KF94 or an N95 respirator, for additional protection," city health officials say.