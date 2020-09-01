NYPD's Chief Chaplain Mugged While Out for Walk in Manhattan Early Tuesday

The NYPD's chief chaplain, Rabbi Alvin Kass, was mugged on the Upper West Side while out for a walk early Tuesday, authorities said.

Kass, a 54-year veteran of the force who holds a three-star rank, was approached around 5:45 a.m. at Riverside Drive and 108th Street by a man who said he was hungry and needed money.

The man rifled through the rabbi's pockets, police said, and tried to take his wallet -- which fell to the ground, revealing Kass's NYPD shield. At that point the assailant fled.

It was the second time in four years that Kass was attacked in the neighborhood. On a Sunday morning in June 2016, an attacker came up behind the rabbi near West 83rd Street and Riverside Drive and threw him to the ground.

Kass was not in uniform at the time of that 2016 incident; he was treated for a cut to his head.

The rabbi, who also holds a Ph.D. from NYU, led the East Midwood Jewish Center for 36 years in addition to his work with the police department.