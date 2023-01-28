NYPD

NYPD Steps Up Security After Jerusalem Synagogue Attacks

Two separate attacks in Jerusalem Friday and Saturday left a total of 7 dead and 5 wounded

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NYPD says it is increasing security in the city out of an “abundance of caution” after a series of deadly shootings in Jerusalem.

While the department said there is no specific threat, the response has become standard after any significant synagogue attack around the world.

It follows a shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem Friday night that left seven dead and three wounded. A separate shooting in the city on Saturday left two people wounded.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us