NYPD Steps Up Security After Jerusalem Synagogue Attacks

The NYPD says it is increasing security in the city out of an “abundance of caution” after a series of deadly shootings in Jerusalem.
While the department said there is no specific threat, the response has become standard after any significant synagogue attack around the world.
It follows a shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem Friday night that left seven dead and three wounded. A separate shooting in the city on Saturday left two people wounded.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York