NYPD: Shots Fired in Manhattan Standoff Situation

Shots have been fired amid a standoff situation involving an emotionally disturbed person barricaded in an apartment with his girlfriend in Manhattan, according to preliminary information from the NYPD.

Cops were called to the building in West 147th Street in Harlem around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. It's not clear who fired shots at whom, but there was no early indication that anyone had been hit.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. No other details were immediately available.