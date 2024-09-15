1 dead in police shooting at Brooklyn subway station: sources

At least one person is dead following a shooting at a Brooklyn subway station Sunday afternoon, two senior law enforcement sources told News 4.

Police were pursuing a suspect at the Sutter Avenue station near Brownsville around 3 p.m. for allegedly jumping the turnstile, the sources said.

Those sources said some sort of altercation occurred between the officers and suspect, with the former opening fire.

One person was reported dead and a second injured, the senior sources said. An NYPD officer also suffered what has been described as a minor gunshot wound.

An FDNY spokesperson said two officers and two civilians had been transported to a local hospital. The extent of everyone's injures was not immediately clear.

The story is developing.