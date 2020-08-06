Penn Station

NYPD Shares Photo of Man Sought in Stairway Death Plunge at Penn Station

penn station shove suspect
Handout

Authorities have released surveillance photos of the person they want to talk to about the death of a man who was shoved down a Penn Station stairway during an argument at the transit hub earlier this week.

The man is bald with a medium build and was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and dark pants; the NYPD released his photo Thursday. The victim in the attack at Penn Station shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday hasn't been identified.

Cops initially responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man at the transit hub that night. Once they got there, they were told a man had been found unresponsive at the bottom of the stairs. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Further investigation revealed the victim, whose name has not been released, got into some sort of argument with an unidentified man and ended up "forced" down the stairs. He suffered head trauma in the fall.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine if that killed him. Anyone with information on the person seen in the surveillance photo above is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

