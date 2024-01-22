NYPD sergeant slashed in face in Brooklyn machete attack: Police

An NYPD sergeant was slashed in the head in a machete attack on a Brooklyn street, according to police.

Investigators said an emotionally disturbed man slashed the sergeant after 3 p.m. while on New York Avenue near Beverly Road in East Flatbush. The 40-year-old was armed with a machete and slashed the right side of the sergeant’s face, police said.

The NYPD member was taken to the hospital, and it expected to recover.

Two other officers were also hurt, suffering minor injuries to the wrist and shoulder, respectively. They too are expected to recover.

The person of interest in the attack was taken to Brookdale Hospital. It was not clear what charges the individual may face.