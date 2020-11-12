Cops Seek ‘Urgent' Help Finding Girl, 11, Separated From Mom on NYC Subway

The NYPD is asking for "urgent" help finding an 11-year-old girl who is missing after getting separated from her mother on a southbound No. 2 train in the Bronx on Thursday.

Kayla got separated from her mom at the Burke Avenue stop. It wasn't clear what time that happened, but @NYPDTransit tweeted a message seeking help finding her around 1:30 p.m. The message said she may need some assistance.

Kayla was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, blue jeans and a pink face mask. Her hair was in pig tails. Anyone who spots her is asked to call 911.