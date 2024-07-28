NYPD searching for escaped prisoner in Queens

The NYPD is searching for a prisoner who escaped custody on Saturday in Queens, police said.

The 17-year-old suspect was being processed Saturday around 6:40 p.m. when he ran from the 103rd precinct on 91st Ave. in Jamaica, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was being processed for an assault that occurred Friday, police said.

As of Sunday morning, police said they were still looking for the prisoner and did not have an update on the search.