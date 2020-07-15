Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Bronx

NYPD Searches for Man Who Choked Woman With Child in Stroller Before Stabbing Her

WARNING: The video below may be difficult to watch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 21-year-old woman was walking with her child in the Bronx when her ex-boyfriend knocked them to the pavement and stabbed the mother multiple times, according to police.

Authorities are searching for 25-year-old Carlos Gonzalez who was caught on camera walking alongside the victim on Tuesday evening. Police say Gonzalez and the victim got into a verbal argument prior to him attacking her.

Surveillance video shows him putting his ex-girlfriend into a chokehold and taking her to the ground, along with the stroller and her child. Gonzalez allegedly stabbed the woman several times throughout her body before fleeing the scene, police said.

Both the victim and the infant were transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where they were listed stable condition.

Police say Gonzalez lives in Manhattan and they described him as approximately 5'10" tall, brown eyes, weighing 140 lbs., with a thin build and long black hair in braids.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

