Suspect Caught on Camera in Vicious Stabbing Inside Manhattan Deli: NYPD

A vicious stabbing inside a 24/7 New York City deli was caught on camera and police are now searching for the suspect.

Police say a dispute led 30-year-old Goni Guzman to allegedly stab a 35-year-old man multiple times inside the Regal Gourmet Deli in Chelsea just after midnight on Sunday. The surveillance video inside the corner store shows Guzman pinning the victim against the door, attacking him before another person intervened.

The victim had stab wounds in his torso and arms, according to police. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he's in critical but stable condition.

Authorities described Guzman as a man with black hair and a tattoo on the inner part of his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, a white shirt, gray pants and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).