NYPD

NYPD recruit who died during training is honored at police academy graduation

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New York City police recruit who suffered an apparent medical episode at a training facility and died last week was honored Monday at what would have been his police academy graduation ceremony.

The death of probationary officer Edgar Ordonez “shocked and saddened us all,” Police Commissioner Edward Caban told academy graduates and their family members attending the ceremony.

“Edgar was taken far too soon, before we even knew the difference he was about to make in our city,” Caban said. “He joined this department to change people’s lives for the better, and for all who knew him he did exactly that.”

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Mayor Eric Adams stepped off the dais to greet Ordonez's family in the audience at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

“Coming from a law enforcement family I know the pain that one feels,” said Adams, a former police officer who has a brother who also was an officer.

Ordonez, 33, lost consciousness during training at Rodman’s Neck in the Bronx, an operations base used by police for weapons and tactical training. He was pronounced dead shortly after at a nearby hospital.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Authorities were investigating whether Ordonez might have suffered heat stroke or a heart attack. The National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory for the Bronx and other parts of the city on Wednesday — the day Ordonez died — warning the heat index could get as high as 99 F (37.2 C).

News

2024 RNC Milwaukee 13 hours ago

Live updates: Trump appears with bandaged ear at RNC; Biden defends call to stay in race

New Jersey 10 hours ago

NYC man treads water for hours after being swept from Queens to New Jersey

No cause of death has been announced.

The 626 new officers who graduated on Monday join a uniformed force of more than 33,000.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NYPD
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us