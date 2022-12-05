NYPD Probing BB Gun Shooting Outside Kosher Store as Possible Hate Crime

A father and son exiting a kosher grocery store Sunday afternoon on Staten Island were pummeled by BB gun bullets in a drive-by shooting being probed by police as a possible hate crime.

Police said the 32-year-old father was struck in the chest and the 7-year-old boy grazed in the ear after moving out to the sidewalk outside the store around 4:30 p.m. Both were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The shots came from a Black Ford Mustang with no license plates, the police department said. Its driver fled after firing off an unknown number off shots toward the Island Kosher market off Victory Boulevard.

Authorities are investigating the attack as a possible hate crime, saying both victims were wearing a yamaka at the time of the shooting.

No arrests had been announced as of Monday morning, nor a clear motive in the attack.