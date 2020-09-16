Queens

NYPD Probes Ranting Bottle Attack on Black Jogger as Hate Crime

The jogger appears startles for a moment but then runs off, video shows; police say she wasn't hurt

Authorities are looking for a woman they say was seen on camera chucking a bottle at a 37-year-old jogger and yelling a racial slur in Queens last month.

The NYPD released surveillance video early Wednesday in the Aug. 17 noon attack near 53rd Place and Broadway. It shows a white woman walking along a sidewalk. Suddenly, a Black woman jogs into the frame from the other corner. The other woman appears to yell something at her and then throw a bottle.

The jogger appears startles for a moment but then runs off. She wasn't hurt, police said. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigation.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

