NYPD Prepares for Protests as Attorneys Present Closing Arguments in Chauvin Trial

What to Know The NYPD is ready for possible citywide protests once former Officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial wraps up in Minneapolis, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said

Shea said the city has been in close touch with officials in Minneapolis throughout the trial; "We expect the possibility of some protests here, certainly a lot of that has to do with the outcome," he said

Mayor de Blasio said if that happens, the city would put a heavy emphasis on its community affairs offers and allow peaceful protests to proceed; violence won't be tolerated, he has said

The verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin could be announced as soon as this week, and anger over other recent police killings has led to more protests in the streets across the country and in New York City.

Closing arguments in the nationally watched George Floyd case are set for Monday.

Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes before his death prompted demonstrators to show up in force across the five boroughs with calls for justice through the summer. They're expected to do so again in the coming days if the 45-year-old former cop is acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s death. Earlier rallies sometimes erupted into clashes with NYPD officers and local leaders called for the cops to hold back on excessive force against protesters.

"As much as we call for peace, we need justice," said Rev. Kevin McCall on Sunday at the Barclays Center, the site of many demonstrations. "We will not allow the police to stop us from peaceful protestings and doing civil disobedience in this city."

With recent police killings of Daunte Wright in Minnesota, not far from where Floyd died, and 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Illinois, protesters once again demand police accountability. At least eight people in New York City were arrested Thursday at amid demonstrations.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said last week that the department was preparing for the possibility of larger protests, which hinges on the outcome of the trial.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the New York City Police Department over the handling of last year’s protests against police brutality and racism. Former assistant New Jersey Attorney General Shavar Jeffries joined LX News to explain why the lawsuit is so important and how it might improve police accountability.

"We’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes with everyone from grassroots organizations, elected officials, clergy and making sure that whatever happens we do it peacefully and we do it without violence here. I am confident that is what’s going to happen," Shea said.

Beginning Monday, the department has instructed officers to not take an unscheduled day off. That's when prosecutors and Chauvin's defense will pull key testimony to support their narrative for what killed Floyd. The anonymous jury will later deliver verdicts in a courthouse surrounded by concrete barriers and razor wire, in an anxious city heavily fortified by National Guard members.

Former President Donald Trump last year said the National Guards should be called to New York City amid the height of the protests last summer, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushed back on the idea. Instead, they implemented curfews.

The mayor last week said that the city has learned "very important" lessons in how it handled protests in the past.

"We are going to use the approach that has been working, which is put a heavy emphasis on our community affairs officers and being respectful of protests. I think we’ve learned some very important lessons about the right way to do it and that’s what we’ll be looking to do," the mayor said.

The NYPD's handling of last year's protests prompted a lawsuit from New York Attorney General Tish James following what she called a pattern of excessive, brutal and unlawful force against peaceful protesters.

James sued the NYPD in January, seeking to install a federal monitor to oversee the department following allegedly widespread civil rights abuses last summer.

James' action reignited the debate over how the department handled the George Floyd protests that rocked the city last year. Late last year, the city's Department of Investigation released a bombshell report on deficiencies in the police response that called for wholesale oversight and procedural change.

In the complaint, James outlined the NYPD’s illegal and harmful conduct against New Yorkers during the recent racial justice protests and for years prior, "which has led to significant injuries and violated individuals’ basic right to peacefully protest," according to James' office.

The lawsuit specifically charges the NYPD, the City of New York, Mayor de Blasio, NYPD Commissioner Shea, and former NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan with failing to address the "longstanding pattern of abuse by not properly training, supervising, and disciplining officers to prevent misconduct, despite knowledge and public admission that it violated the rights of New Yorkers," according to James'.