NYPD Officers Spot 4 Men Carrying Large Object That Turns Out to be Woman's Dead Body

Four men in New York City were found carrying a woman's dead body to the trunk of their car in the middle of the night on Wednesday, according to police.

The NYPD said officers initially saw the men exiting an area on Foam Place in Far Rockaway before 2 a.m. while carrying a large object. The cops saw them place the unknown object in the trunk of a vehicle and they all drove away.

The officers followed the men and eventually stopped them near Nassau Expressway and Bayview Avenue. After they searched the vehicle, they discovered that the object was actually a woman wrapped in a blanket. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has not been identified and her cause of death has yet to be determined, police said.

All four men, also unidentified, were taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

