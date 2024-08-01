Two NYPD sergeants shot on Lower East Side: Police

Lower east side

Two NYPD sergeants were shot in Manhattan during a robbery and rushed to the hospital, according to police.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Delancey Street and Eldridge Street on the Lower East Side just after 4 p.m., police said. The two sergeants had responded to a gunpoint robbery on Canal Street and were chasing after the suspect involved, running up to the area around Delancey Street.

They caught up with the suspect and as they were taking him into custody, he fired one shot that struck both sergeants, according to police.

One of the officers was shot in the upper thigh and the other was grazed in the leg, according to police. Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital; their conditions were not immediately clear, but they were expected to survive.

The armed suspect was taken into police custody and the firearm had been recovered, police sources said.

Neither officer returned fire at the suspect.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

