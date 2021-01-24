NYPD Officers Shoot Suspect in Stolen Vehicle Investigation

A man has been shot by New York City police officers amid a stolen vehicle investigation, a senior law enforcement official told NBC New York.

The shooting occurred some time before 10 p.m. Sunday near 97 Avenue and Allendale Street in Queens, according to the FDNY. Two NYPD officers were transported to the hospital from the scene; the extent of their injuries is unclear.

The police department asked nearby residents to avoid the area and officials investigate the scene.

ADVISORY: Due to a police involved shooting avoid the area of 97 Avenue and Allendale Street in the @NYPD102Pct. Expect a large police presence. pic.twitter.com/l2RlSbR5wL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 25, 2021

No other information was immediately available.