The Bronx

NYPD Officer Strikes Pedestrian En Route to Aid Call on Bridge: Sources

A pedestrian in the Bronx was rushed to a hospital after being struck by an officer en route to an aid call on the Throgs Neck Bridge, law enforcement sources confirmed to News 4.

The collision was reported at Pelham Parkway South and Wallace Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and involved an NYPD Highway 1 officer, sources said. They say the pedestrian, a women in her 30s, was severely injured.

The NYPD confirmed Queens bound lanes were closed across the bridge for almost an hour around the time of the incident.

The officer inside the vehicle was not reported to have any physical injuries.

This story is developing.

